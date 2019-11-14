NF Railway to install 25 escalators, 32 lifts in Railway stations by 2020

GUWAHATI: Lifts and Escalators at railway stations have become necessity in view of the difficulties faced by passengers especially elderly persons in movements across foot over bridges to various platforms at large stations.

Indian Railway has decided to provide more lifts and escalators to make it easier for passengers to board trains effortlessly and on time.

At present there are 11 lifts and 10 Escalators operating in major stations under five divisions of N. F. Railway. In addition, N. F. Railway is in the process of installing 25 Escalators and 32 Lifts in various stations under its jurisdiction within December 2020.

The 10 Escalators that have been installed are operating in New Jalpaiguri, Guwahati and New Coochbehar stations. While eight more escalators will be installed in Rangiya, New Tinsukia, Kamakhya and Lumding stations (two in each station) by December this year, 17 more escalators will be installed in Guwahati (06), Lumding (03), Agartala (02), Katihar (04) and Kishanganj (02) within December next year.

Similarly, 11 lifts are already installed in Tinsukia (01), Guwahati (02), New Coochbehar (02), New Jalpaiguri (02), Lumding (02) and Katihar (02) stations. While 06 (six) more lifts will be commissioned in Tinsukia (01), Kamakhya (01), Guwahati (02) and Dibrugarh (02) by the end of this year, 26 more lifts will be installed within June 2020.

It is expected that with the installation of these escalators and lifts, the difficulties faced by passengers in Northeast will be eased and it will help in providing them a pleasant experience of train journey.