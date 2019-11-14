Pending cases to be new CJ’s priority

SHILLONG: Disposal of cases, which are pending for over five years, will be one of the priorities of Justice Mohammad Rafiq, who took over as Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya on Wednesday.

Talking to media persons after being sworn in, Chief Justice Rafiq said that there are 2500 cases in the subordinate courts in the state.

“I will try to strengthen the computerisation of the High Court and the subordinate courts. This will be my priority,” he said while adding that he will also try to boost the Lok Adalat movement and the medical cell in the court.

“I will look at other issues which I need to prioritise and then decide how to move ahead”, he said.

Chief Justice Rafiq succeeds Ajay Kumar Mittal, who is now the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

He was administered the oath of office by the Governor, Tathagata Roy, at Raj Bhavan here.

Others present on the occasion included Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his council of ministers, Chief Secretary PS Thangkhiew, DGP R Chandranathan and Acting Chief Justice Hamar Singh Thangkhiew.

Rafiq is the eight Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

Born in Churu, Rajasthan, Rafiq started his law practice in 1984 and he practiced exclusively in the Rajasthan High Court in almost all branches of law.

He served as an advocate from 1999 to 2006.

He is recognised as an expert on the Indian Constitution, service, land acquisition, tax and company law cases.

In 2008, he was appointed as Justice at the Rajasthan High Court. Rafiq also served as acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court twice.