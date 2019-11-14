Top artistes to feature in Guwahati theatre fest from Dec 6

GUWAHATI: Three nationally-acclaimed plays featuring leading artistes will be among the main attractions of the Guwahati Theatre Festival at the Pragjyoti ITA auditorium here from December 6 to 8, 2019. The opening day of the festival’s fourth season will have Rakesh Bedi’s Hindi play, Patte Khul Gaye, featuring veteran theatre personality, Avijit Dutt, Anant Mahadevan among others. The second day of the festival will have the bilingual play, The Devil Wears Bataa directed by Meherzad Patel and featuring Danesh Irani, Sajeel Parakh, Dilnaz Irani, Darius Shroff, among others. A new play in Hindi, Kusoor (The Mistake), featuring veteran actor, Amol Palekar, will be staged on the concluding day of the three-day festival. “The Guwahati Theatre Festival has become a landmark event after its first edition in the year 2016 in the cultural landscape of the region. The purpose of this unique festival is to provide a platform in the region for a diverse range of world-class performing groups to showcase their performances among new audiences infusing freshness and vivacity, Sunit Jain, festival chairman, said in a statement issued here on Thursday. Workshops and interactive sessions with visiting experts from the field of performing arts will also be a part of the festival, which will also promote theatre among the local youth through colleges and universities. One of the best local youth groups would also be invited to perform during the festival.