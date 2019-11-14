‘Trouble’ in state BJP over mandal polls

SHILLONG: All is not well in the state BJP as it prepares for the elections at the grassroots level.

Following the recent media reports regarding the concerns raised by state BJP vice president JA Lyngdoh regarding the cancellation of a mandal meeting scheduled at his residence by the state leadership, similar grievances have come to the fore.

According to sources, the state leadership is preferring candidates of its choice instead of following the normal process of election. A party member said that the mandal elections are carried out in such a selective way that the party workers are not approached.

According to the party member, the elections are conducted without any transparency by the state BJP leadership.

The member pointed out that according to the party constitution, there should be consultation with the party functionaries and workers.

“It appears that those who are deserving will not be elected whereas those who support the state party leadership will get the posts”, the member said.

Party sources said since the change of state party leadership is due, some top state party leaders are going all out to remain in office with their supporters.