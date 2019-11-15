Assam district adopts unique multi-level sports promotion model

GUWAHATI: Going with the spirit of ‘khelo India khelo’, a district administration in Assam has launched a widespread initiative to promote competitive sports among the generation X.

Deputy Commissioner of Sivasagar district in eastern Assam, Dr M S Lakshmi Priya has taken up an ambitious project called ‘Khelo Sivasagar Khelo’. She held a meeting of district officials and office bearers of various sports organisations in the district to work out a blueprint for uplift of sports in the district.

The meeting was also graced by pride of Sivasagar Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah and nationally acclaimed veteran athlete Mohitri Handique.

Speaking at the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that various sports events would be held at schools, education blocks and at the district levels with an aim to professionally groom and systematically select players from the district to compete at the national level.

The Deputy Commissioner was of the opinion that through this event, the sportspersons of the district can showcase their talent and be prepared for the next level of competition.

Dr Lakshmi Priya also declared Arjuna Bhogeswar Baruah as the official brand ambassador of ‘Khelo Sivasagar Khelo’.

The District Sports officer Sanjoy Upadhyaya through a power-point presentation detailed about the preliminary preparations lined up for ‘Khelo Sivasagar Khelo’.

He also asked for suggestions and cooperation from all those present in the meeting.

Notably, the competitions will be held under the overall supervision of the Deputy Commissioner and under the aegis of the District Sports Office, Inspector of Schools and in collaboration with the District Sports Associations of Sivasagar and Nazira.

The competitions will be held from last week of January to the middle of February next year.

The competitions will be held in three categories for both boys and girls – under 14 years, under 17 years and under 19 years.

The meeting also discussed at length about the selection of playfields, indoor halls and availability of sports items at schools along with construction of block level and district level committees. The meeting also decided to have a total of 32 categories of sporting events.

Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah lauded the initiatives taken by the district administration and opined that the ‘Khelo Sivasagar Khelo’, which is first of its kind in the State will usher in a ray of hope for the sportspersons of the district.