Green cover holds key to pollution control: Sonowal

GUWAHATI: “Maintenance and increase in green cover holds the key to keep the atmosphere in the state pollution-free,” said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday

He said that pollution affects all aspects of the natural environment and to keep our surroundings healthy, there is a need to maintain and increase the green cover. He said that Assam government made successful strides in preserving nature in last three years and so far planted more than 6 crore saplings. The government has set a target to plant 10 crore saplings, he informed.

Sonowal lauded the stringent measures adopted by the state forest department, that has resulted in significant reduction of poaching of rhinos and other animals. During last three years, altogether 13 poachers were convicted through proceedings at fast track courts, he said adding that the government in a bid to ensure security of animals built highlands at Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and provided fodder at the time of flood to marooned animals.

Sonowal on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed building of region office of Pollution Control Board, at Nagaon in Central Assam. The office building has been constructed with a project cost of Rs. 2.10 crore and is equipped with facilities for testing of pollution level.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that State government since the time of taking charge had assiduously been pursuing the goal of making Assam a pollution-free State. He expressed the view that the newly opened office building of PCB, Assam would be helpful in maintaining pollution free environment in the adjoining districts of Morigaon, Hojai and West karbi Anglong. This would also facilitate activities for generating mass awareness on pollution control initiatives, he observed.

Stating that pollution poses serious threat to human existence in recent years, the Chief Minister urged people to act responsibly to make the environment pollution-free.