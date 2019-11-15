Innovation key to transform NE region of opportunities: Chancellor Haque

TURA: Urging upon the young minds of today to replace the age old term of job seekers with job creators, the Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, Mahbubul Haque has called upon the university students to apply their mind to innovation which would ultimately lead to success.

Inaugurating the Mosaic 2019 annual programme of NEHU Tura campus on Friday morning, Chancellor Haque lauded the NEHU Tura campus, particularly the students, for this year’s theme “Get Locally, Think Globally” and said it was in sync with the current condition across the world.

“Climate change is affecting not just some parts of the world. We are also facing its brunt. So we need to think globally even as we play our very own constructive role locally,” said the chancellor.

The annual Mosaic festival of NEHU Tura campus is a fun filled programme, spearheaded by the students of the university, and includes sports, cultural and musical activities.

Expressing concern about the lack of jobs in the northeast region Chancellor Haque attributed this to the lack of investment from outside the region.

“Who will be giving our young and bright students jobs in the north east where there are hardly any industries. There is no outside investment and industries are reluctant to invest and set up base in this region,” pointed out the chancellor.

He, however, told the gathering of university students that despite these obstacles there is a silver lining in the sky.

“Our biggest asset is our resources, be it our beautiful land or the talent of our people. We have so far not been able to tap this important aspect. As citizens of the north east we will have to explore and apply our minds and the key to this is ‘Innovation’. With dedication and commitment our efforts can transform this region and make each one of us a job creator instead of being a job seeker,” advised Chancellor Haque.

He also cautioned the people from being over dependent on others, including bureaucrats from outside.

“We should not expect bureaucrats coming from outside to transform our region. They will come and work, draw their salaries and go back. Ultimately it is us who have to remain here. We need to take up the challenge,” said chancellor Haque.

Citing an example of his own university USTM at Baridua in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya, Chancellor Haque told the gathering how it all began with a humble beginning. He recalled how the institute began in 2001 with just one computer and four students but with hard work and perseverance has now grown into a university from where several thousand students have passed out from and an equal number seek admission annually.