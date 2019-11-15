Lokayukta warns against wrong info on assets

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Lokayukta chief, PK Musahary, on Thursday warned public servants against providing wrong information on their assets and liabilities, saying they were liable to be prosecuted.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Musahary, who had on November 11 directed the public servants to declare their assets and liabilities, said this will ensure transparency.

“If corruption charges are leveled against any public servant that he or she amassed property and wealth, this can be known from the declaration of their assets and liabilities”, he said.

He said the direction was issued based on provisions of the Meghalaya Lokayukta Act.

Musahary admitted that there is a need to have separate investigation and prosecution wings of the Lokayukta besides members for the anti-graft body as the chairman is functioning alone now.

The Lokayukta has taken up four cases — one from Ri-Bhoi and three from Garo Hills.

The Ri-Bhoi case is related to the alleged anomalies in the expansion of Umroi airport.

Two cases from Garo Hills are regarding alleged corruption in implementation of GHADC schemes, while one is regarding illegal formation of a school managing committee.

He has directed a senior education official to initiate probe into the issues related to the school as it does not come directly under Lokayukta scrutiny.

The Lokayukta has urged people to lodge more complaints regarding corruption cases.