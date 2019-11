SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and the Garo Students’ Union (GSU), under the aegis of NESO, will hold a sit-in demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill from 12 pm to 4 pm on November 18 at the CTO parking lot in the city.

KSU general secretary Donald Thabah informed that members of the two unions will also submit a memorandum to the Governor in this regard.