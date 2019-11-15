Residents Act ordinance sent to Raj Bhavan

SHILLONG: The state government has finally sent the ordinance on Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act to Raj Bhavan seeking the approval of Governor Tathagata Roy.

The Law department sent the ordinance to Raj Bhavan on Thursday after the approval of the Political department.

An official said that there was delay in sending the ordinance to the Governor since the chief minister had to approve it followed by vetting by the Law department. A Raj Bhavan official confirmed that the ordinance has reached the governor.

Earlier on Wednesday, the governor had said that he was yet to receive the ordinance.