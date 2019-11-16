KHADC releases manual for issuing NOC for trade

Dorbars to give suggestion by Dec 15

SHILLONG: The KHADC has come up with a manual on Friday to Dorbar Shnong on issuing NOCs for trade licenses.

In a meeting with all the Shillong based Dorbar Shnong, KHADC in charge (Trade), Paul Lyngdoh said that the district council has prepared a draft manual which will act as a guidebook in order to prevent any abuse of power by the Dorbars. The manual spells out the Do’s and Dont’s for the Dorbar Shnong on issuing of NOCs for trading license, Paul said.

The traditional heads have asked time to study the manual and would give their suggestions and views on the matter by December 15.

During the meeting, the issue of ban on plastic was also discussed as the Syiem of Mylliem highlighted the efforts taken in and around Iewduh to ban plastic and the Dorbars have agreed to support the call of the council for a complete ban on plastic in the city.

According to Paul , the Dorbars were also apprised about the role they can play in supporting the council when the waste management bill will be put in place. The meeting also took up the issue of rampant sale of drugs. The council will study the drug policy of the state in depth, Lyngdoh informed.