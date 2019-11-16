Minor girl rescued

SHILLONG: A minor Khasi girl who was kidnapped by some miscreants on November 5, was rescued and handed over to her parents on Thursday. The KSU, Barak valley circle appreciated the effort put in by the SP Hailakandi and the police who left no stone unturned to find the minor girl and rescue her from the clutches of the kidnappers.

The union has also extended its gratitude to BVKJWO, barak valley tribal rights protection front, all tribal leaders of Hailakandi and the members of the KSU who have directly or indirectly supported in the search for the minor girl.

They have also demanded that stringent action be taken against all those involved in such activities, the union said in a statement here.