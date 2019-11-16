M’laya stun Mumbai by 6 wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya cricket team claimed their biggest scalp on Friday after defeating Mumbai by six wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Mumbai.

The hosts won the toss and chose to bat first but were restricted to 157/6 in their 20 overs.

Swarajeet Das (2/31) and Abhay Negi (2/41) bagged a brace of wickets each for Meghalaya, with Ravi Teja (1/3) and Amiangshu Sen (1/22) who were the others to grab wickets.

It was Teja who removed India international Shreyas Iyer for just 14 runs.

In the chase, Meghalaya heavily depended on their guest-professional players – Teja, Sanjay Yadav and Punit Bisht – for runs.

Teja top-scored with an unbeaten 61 off 45 balls, while Yadav made 55 from 44.

Bisht smacked 23 from just 12 balls at the top of the order as Meghalaya made 161/4 in 19.2 overs.