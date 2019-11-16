MZP team visits border area, assesses situation

GUWAHATI: A delegation of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), led by newly-elected president, B. Vanlaltana visited the inter-state border area of Zophai in Kolasib district of Mizoram on Thursday and took stock of the situation.

“The team assessed the ground situation in the border area of Zophai near Bairabi where encroachments, including the building of structures such as a mosque, allegedly by people from Assam have taken place,” MZP spokesperson and senior leader, Ricky L. Colney told The Shillong Times from Aizawl on Saturday.

“The findings of the visit will be reviewed in a meeting probably next week and the next course of action decided thereafter,” Colney said.

As it is, the new dispensation of the MZP has appealed to the Mizo National Front-led government to take up border issues with Assam with earnestness in the wake of an illegal influx threat post publication of the National Register of Citizens in Assam in August this year.

The apex students’ body of the hill state has also resolved to take up more stringent and systematic steps in regard to issuance of inner line permits given the chances of people sneaking into the state with temporary or fake ILPs.

Three districts, Kolasib, Aizawl and Mamit in Mizoram share a 64.6km border with southern

The Mizoram government, for its part, has reportedly asked Assam to stop the ongoing construction of a mosque in the area and maintain status quo.