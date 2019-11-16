Victim files FIR against ward commissioner

Police to add more sections to rape case

SHILLONG: Shillong police on Friday said that more sections will be added to the case related to the alleged rape of an 18-year-old girl by the Ward Commissioner of the Shillong Cantonment Board, Vikash Gupta, after the girl filed a supplementary FIR giving more details about the incident.

A police official said that initially, the mother of the victim had filed an FIR and now the victim has given a supplementary FIR elaborating about the incident.

According to the police, since there cannot be two FIRs for one offence, the police would now forward the FIR filed by the victim as supplementary FIR and accordingly new sections will be included in the charges against the accused.

The police would also record the statement of the victim in front of the magistrate under Secton 164 CrPC as statement made before the police does not have evidentiary value before the court.

As per section 164(1) of CrPC, judicial magistrate or metropolitan magistrate whether or not having jurisdiction in the case can record any statement or confession made in the course of investigation.

As per the FIR filed by the mother, her daughter was raped by the accused on November 6 in the city. The incident was revealed after the victim drank phenyl in an attempt to commit suicide and was admitted at Woodland Hospital on November 7.

Following the filing of the FIR, Gupta was arrested and is currently under judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the headman of Jhalupara council condemned the incident and demanded speedy action against the accused.