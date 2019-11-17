Developed By: iNFOTYKE

MEGHALAYA

CM urged to be firm

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) has asked Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to show the same aggressiveness that he had shown earlier in opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) while reiterated its own opposition to it.
As the BJP-led NDA government at the centre looks all set to introduce the bill in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, NGOs in the state and other parts of the region too have upped the ante to agitate against the move.

Comments

