Residents Act to protect citizens: James

SHILLONG: Home Minister James Sangma on Saturday said the amended Meghalaya Safety and Security Act will take care of the concerns over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

James on Saturday said that the amended Act will act as bulwark against any kind of adverse fallout of CAB.

“What is important is that the state government has amended the Act which puts in place a very robust mechanism to protect the citizens from any kind of fallout”, he said.

He, however, also asserted that the state government will welcome any consultations on the contentious CAB.

“We welcome consultations and we would like to participate in it,” he said while adding that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has made it very clear that the state has concerns about the bill.

