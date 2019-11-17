State, S Korea discuss tie-up

SHILLONG: Meghalaya and South Korea are keen to work together to tackle environmental problems arising out of mining and to also generate energy from waste.

The state government on Saturday held talks with South Korea’s ambassador to India Shin Bong-kil and is looking towards tying up with Chamhana Limited, a company from that country, to deal with the environmental issues created by unscientific mining in the state.

Addressing a press conference here after the meeting, Shin Bong-kil informed that South Korea can help the state in addressing its environmental problems caused due to mining.

The meeting also discussed about land reclamation post mining and ways and means to purify water.

Chamhana Limited, which has expertise in solid waste management, also made a presentation at the meeting.

The company is said to have the technology for converting waste to fuel without causing any environmental damage.

Shin Bong-kil also informed that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will visit South Korea from November 23 to 27 during which he will meet authorities and companies to discuss about the technologies which can be applied in Meghalaya to address the environmental challenges.

“ I have great expectations from the chief minister’s visit and after he comes back, I hope we and Meghalaya could cooperate with each other for implementing the ideas here,” he said.

Lamenting the state’s remoteness, he said it would not be easy for them to recommend to South Korean businessmen to come here for business purposes, he, however, added that Meghalaya has huge potential in the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, Home Minister James Sangma, who also attended the talks, said that many issues regarding waste management were discussed and presentations made on converting waste into fuel, energy bricks and use that as a source of fuel.

Stating that the marten dumping ground is an eyesore, he hoped that it will probably provide some solution to it. Informing that discussions were also held on land reclamation post mining, the home minister said that South Korea has also led the way in terms of land reclamation in their own country and there is a lot to learn and discuss.

He further said that he believes that this is a start and such partnership can go a long way in helping Meghalaya.