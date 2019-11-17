UK royals undergo wellness treatment in B’luru

BENGALURU: British royals Prince Charles and Princess Camilla who are visiting India have undergone traditional wellness treatment at a private spa here this week, an official said on Saturday.

“Prince of Wales Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla have undergone Ayurvedic wellness treatment at our spa Soukya,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The Prince also celebrated his 71st birthday in the presence of his family and friends on November 14.

“The royals were at the spa for the sixth time for the wellness treatment, starting on November 11 with Princess Camilla and the Prince joining her on November 14,” Soukya said.

At Soukya, the royal couple underwent different ayurvedic, naturopathic and yoga treatments.

The wellness centre said homeopathy is the first choice of treatment for the British royal family for more than 100 years.

Interestingly, Prince Charles is the patron of the Faculty of Homeopathy in the UK.

On Saturday, the royal couple planted a champa sapling on the Soukya campus, whose bark is used in ayurvedic medicine for treating disorders in the heart, blood vessels, cholesterol and blood pressure.

Soukya, located at Whitefield, a southeast suburb in Bengaluru, is run by Dr Isaac Mathai who has been a health consultant to the British royal family for more than 15 years.

In April 2018, Prince Charles and Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly inaugurated an Ayush Centre at the St. Charles Hospital, London where Dr Mathai is an adviser. According to Soukya, integrative medicine, organic agriculture, environment friendly and sustainable practices are close to the heart of the Prince, who has been promoting such practices for the last 25 years.

“He has not only provided his unconditional support and dedication in these fields but has also made it a lifestyle. These models are seen in several of his residences such as the 900-acre Highgrove and 2,000-acre Dumfries,” said the statement.

Other world famous personalities who underwent treatment at Soukya include Nobel Laureate Desmond Tutu, Hollywood actress Emma Thompson and royalty from the Middle East and Europe. (IANS)