Casual workers begin sit-in stir

TURA: Muster roll workers under the banner of the All Meghalaya Muster Roll Workers Union (AMMRWU) on Monday began their three day Sit-in Demonstration for one hour in offices of different government departments all over the state.

The casual workers are demanding leave entitlements, maternity benefits, earned leave, skill upgradation, release of pending wages and arrears and service regularization as per merit among others, which the government has till now failed to address.

Casual workers from various government departments like PHE, PWD-NEC, Irrigation, Soil, Water Resources, Horticulture, Agriculture departments ect from all over Garo Hills participated on the first day of the agitation.

The workers have threatened to continue with another round of protests next week if the government ignores their current protest which comes to an end on Wednesday.