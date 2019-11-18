CM to attend closing event of Co-operative Week in Tura

TURA: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will attend the ongoing 66th All India Co-operative Week 2019 celebration on the concluding day, on Wednesday, here at the Tura Police Parade Ground, informed the Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Government of Meghalaya. The celebration is being organized by the Registrar of Co-op. Societies, Govt. of Meghalaya, in collaboration with Meghalaya Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd and All the State Level Co-operative Federations.

A mini exhibition cum sale of the products of different co-operative societies is also being organized on the occasion, the release added.