TURA: The Soil Bazaar Merchants’ Association of Williamnagar in East Garo Hills recently held a meeting and elected new office bearers.

The association elected Ledison Sangma as President, Garwin Sangma as Vice President, Jognath R Sangma as General Secretary, Leningstone Sangma as Joint Secretary, Sengjen Sangma as Accountant and Nekgen Momin as Treasurer besides 8 other executive members.