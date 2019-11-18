News Capsule

Book release

A book release programme was organised by Late Homlal Joshi’s family at Nongthymmai Nepali Higher Secondary School on Sunday. The book named ‘Mera rahar ka haraf haru’ is the compilation of Joshi’s literary creation. BB Chettri, social worker was the chief guest on the occasion along with noted litterateur DP Joshi. Flower tributes were paid by the invitees. Various speakers including Kironlal Joshi, NB Rai, CM Adhikari, Bikram Bir Thapa, DP Joshi, BB Chettri, Surya Prasad Adhikari, Dr Tek Narayan Upadhyaya shared their feelings, experiences as well as contribution of Joshi. The book was published by Nepali Sahitya Parishad.