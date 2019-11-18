Registration of Williamnagar market association suspended

WILLIAMNAGAR : In the light of several complaints of illegal collection of money from shops having been received from various sources, the District Registrar of East Garo Hills district has temporarily suspended the registration of Williamnagar Main Market Merchants Association.

The official order issued in this regard stated that there had been illegal collection of money from the shopkeepers and local vegetables vendors going on in the Williamnagar Main Market and the Williamnagar Municipal Board (WMB) had been threatened and urged to stop collection of taxes from the market with effect from 1 November onwards.

Further, the order stated that a letter had been issued to the WMB claiming that the Williamnagar Main Market does not belong to WMB and as such it has no right to collect taxes from the shopkeepers, vendors, etc.

The District Registrar also had received reports of un-authorized issue of no objection to set up shops in the main market.