Top govt panel to decide on JNU stalemate

NEW DELHI: The Union Human Resource Development Ministry formed a high-powered panel on Monday to recommend measures for restoration of normal functioning of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The three-member committee comprises former UGC Chairman Professor V.S. Chauhan, AICTE Chairman Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe and UGC Secretary Professor Rajnish Jain.

As per the order, which has been issued by the Central Universities Bureau of the Department of Higher Education, the panel will initiate dialogue with all stakeholders and advise the JNU administration on measures for resolution of contentious issues.

“The above-said committee is requested to initiate dialogue with the students and the university administration immediately and submit recommendations on the action to be taken,” said the Ministry order.

JNU students have been protesting for over 20 days now against the university administration following the issuance of a draft hostel manual which includes provisions including hostel fee hike, dress code and hostel timings.

IANS