Will find justice: EMRI union after ‘harassment’

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya EMRI Union on Sunday said it will find ways and means to get justice a day after its members were allegedly harassed by officials and GVK EMRI management.

The president of Meghalaya EMRI Union, Roipar Kharraswai, in a statement said state government officials and GVK EMRI officials accompanied by police personnel suddenly appeared on the office premises in the early hours of Saturday when the agitating members were still asleep.

On being asked, the officials said they were authorised by the government and had also brought along people to repair the damaged vehicles of the GVK EMRI.

He alleged that there were some police personnel who disregarded the cooking materials and kicked and threw away a sack of rice, water containers and utensils.

Kharraswai asked as to why the government wanted to harass the union members.

It may be mentioned that the union members recently called off their hunger strike but were in for a surprise when Hek said that there is no assurance of job security for the union members if another company comes in place of GVK EMRI.