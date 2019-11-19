Demi Lovato spends time with bf

Looks like Demi Lovato is spending some quality time with her new boyfriend Austin Wilson as they went for a hike in Los Angeles. On Sunday (local time), the singer and model Austin Wilson went for a hike in Los Angeles together, and it was the first time the new couple have been photographed together in public, reported a magazine. While on the hike, Lovato and Wilson appeared to smile, holding hands and cuddling up to one another. The Sorry Not Sorry singer sported a pair of leggings with a Nirvana T-shirt and baseball cap. Wilson coordinated with his girlfriend by rocking a baseball cap along with sweatpants and a Metallica T-shirt. Their first public outing comes just days after the pair seemed to make their romance Instagram official. Last week, Lovato shared an Instagram photo of herself with the model, who appeared shirtless while giving Lovato a sweet kiss on the cheek. (ANI)