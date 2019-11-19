KHADC urges Centre to exempt Meghalaya from CAB

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has passed a resolution to urge the Central government to exempt the tribal areas and Meghalaya as a whole from the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Earlier, moving the resolution, Executive Member (EM) in charge of Land, T.W.Chyne, during the Winter Session, 2019 on Tuesday, said, “Now therefore, this House has resolved to urge the Union Government of lndia to exempt the applicability of Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 in the Tribal areas and the State of Meghalaya as a whole.”

The KHADC has expressed grave concern over the move of the Union Govermment to reintroduce the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 because if this Bill is passed in the Parliament, illegal migrants from minority communities like Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian coming from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan will be eligible for Indian citizenship if they had entered India before 31.12.2014 and also these religious minorities will get Indian Citizenship by nationalizing only after six years.

Chyne pointed out that the influx of migrants from these countries will further aftect the demographic structure of the state and threaten the very existing of the Tribal people in the State Meghalaya.