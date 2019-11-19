No decision taken on NRL privatisation yet: BJP

GUWAHATI: Amid protests by Opposition leaders and pressure groups in the state, Assam Pradesh BJP on Tuesday clarified that the Centre has not decided on the privatisation of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL).

Addressing media persons at the party headquarters here on Tuesday, state BJP spokesperson, Rupam Goswami said, “In the wake of reports circulating in a section of media in regard to privatisation of the refinery, Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, during Question Hour in Parliament today, clarified that the Centre has not taken any decision on the issue.”.

Goswami said that chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had even written letters to the Prime Minister, Union finance minister and petroleum minister, requesting special measures in regard to NRL and that the refinery should not be privatised under any circumstance.

“The BJP-led Assam government will not take any step that goes against the state’s interests. The party will work towards the growth and development of every individual in the state in the coming days,” he said.

It may be mentioned that NRL was the outcome of the Assam Accord signed in 1985.

Reacting on the dharna against NRL’s proposed privatisation by senior Congress leaders and MPs in front of Parliament on Tuesday, NRL’s privatisation, Goswami said that the Opposition party did not have any issue and was protesting without any reason. “They should first set their house in order and then take up other issues,” he said.

It may be mentioned that Congress MP from Nagaon, Pradyut Bordoloi had written a letter to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman opposing the proposed privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and NRL.

BPCL holds 61.65 per cent equity in NRL. Sitharaman had on Saturday announced that the oil giant, BPCL, and Air India would be sold by March next year.