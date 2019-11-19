No need for official resolution against CAB: Conrad

SHILLONG: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has ruled out coming up with an official resolution to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that there was no need to come up with a resolution since discussion and consultation on the amendment bill was still on

“We are looking forward for the positive response to address our concern. We will see whether our issues and concerns are addressed when times come,” Sangma said while speaking to reporters here on Tuesday.

The BJP-led NDA government had introduced the bill in its previous tenure but could not push it through due to vehement protests by opposition parties and it lapsed following the dissolution of the last Lok Sabha.

When asked about the steps taken by the Government in view of the stay of the road protest which began since Monday, Sangma said that there was nothing to worry.

“Everything is normal and there is no issue,” Meghalaya Chief Minister said.

It may be mentioned that Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation (CoMSO) had started ‘the stay off the road’ agitation from Monday to oppose the move of the BJP-led NDA Government to reintroduce the CAB.

On the demand of the Opposition Congress to convene an all-party meet, he said that he was surprised that such demand had come when the State Government recently convened the all party meeting to discuss on CAB, Sixth Schedule and MRRSA, 2016.

“I don’t see the need to convene another all-party meet,” Meghalaya Chief Minister added.