Nongpoh drain widening work to start soon: MLA

GUWAHATI: Nongpoh MLA, Mayral Born Syiem on Monday inspected the site at Nongpoh town where drains and culverts would be widened in a bid to prevent floods during summer.

Syiem was accompanied by officials of National Highways Authority of India and the revenue department of Ri Bhoi district.

“An amount of over Rs 6 crore has been sanctioned for widening of drains and culverts and work will start immediately so as to prevent rain-induced floods that occur in Nongpoh town during summer,” Syiem told The Shillong Times on Tuesday.

In September last, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong, while replying to a zero hour question by Syiem in the state Assembly, said that tenders for widening of drains at Nongpoh town in Ri Bhoi have been floated and that work would start very soon.