Congress urges UDP to take on CM

SHILLONG: Congress MDC in Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council Batskhem Ryntathiang on Tuesday dubbed the UDP as the moving force behind the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government and said that the party, instead of appealing to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, should start giving directions.

Taking part in the discussion on the resolution to oppose Citizenship (Amen-dment) Bill (CAB), Ryntathiang said, “The UDP should tell Conrad (Sangma) to do as it says if he wants a stable government or else they will leave the government.”

He said that the Inner Line Permit should be introduced in the state whether CAB is implemented or not.

Calling Khasi MLAs traitors as they were silent in the past, he went on to say that they did not push the matter with then Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on the demand for ILP.

He said the same Khasi MLAs are using CAB as a political tool. “They go out to protest but on my part I will stay away because these are political tactics,” he said.

Urging for unity, the MDC said that he will fight with the MLAs before opposing the CAB.