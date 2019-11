Employees’ body elects new members

TURA: New office bearers of the All Garo Hills IV Grade Government Employees’ Association were elected during its 4th Conference held at Resubelpara in North Garo Hills recently.

The association elected N R Marak as Chairman, Noria Marak as President, Emerold R Marak as Vice President, Sonjet Ch Sangma as General Secretary, Normen A Sangma as Joint Secretary, Promet Ch Sangma as Finance Secretary, Akul Koch, Jimberth Marak and Trobin Sangma as auditors, Prehojine R Marak as Treasurer, Joaush Sangma as Accountant, Bolari M Marak as Organizing Secretary and Dirik N Sangma as Information Secretary besides 7 other executive members.