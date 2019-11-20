Four JeM associates held in Kashmir

Srinagar: Four associates of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), who were responsible for carrying out a blast in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in July, were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

While investigating the Pulwama blast case, the police found the involvement of one person, Sharik Ahmad, who had been constantly communicating with a foreign based terrorist and making plans to carry out terror attacks in the area.

Ahmad with the help of three other terrorist associates, identified as Aqib Ahmad, Adil Ahmad Mir and Owais Ahmad, conspired and executed the terror attack in the Airhal area of Pulwama. (IANS)