Gauhati HC orders Super 30 founder to appear in person

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday directed Anand Kumar, founder of the popular Super 30 education programme, to appear in person before it on November 26 in connection with a PIL filed by four IIT-Guwahati students.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ajay Lamba and Justice AM Bujarbaruah said that if Kumar fails to appear, a bailable warrant will be issued against him.

Kumar’s initiative selects 30 talented students each year from economically underprivileged sections and trains them for appearing for the JEE.

Amit Goyal, the counsel of the students, said Kumar had not replied to the charges made by them as directed by the court in its order dated September 21, 2018.

The four students had alleged that Kumar had not disclosed the names of the 26 students who he had claimed had qualified in the IIT entrance examination in 2018 from his Super 30 institute.

“Anand Kumar, who is claiming himself a ‘mathematician’ and (is) projecting himself as a ‘masiha’ (messiah) of poor IIT aspirants by giving manipulated and false results is misusing (the) simplicity of innocent IIT aspirants and their guardians,” the petition said.

It also alleged that every year a number of students from different parts of the country approach Kumar as if he is an “IIT baba” who will help them in qualifying the entrance exam.

It further claimed that Kumar admits students in his coaching institute Ramanujam School of Mathematics by charging a huge amount of about Rs 33,000. It also alleged that after 2008, Kumar is not running any of the “so called” Super 30 classes. (PTI)