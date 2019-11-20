Jamshedpur to play Chennaiyin on December 9

New Delhi: The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) fixture involving Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC has been moved to December 9 due to elections in Jharkhand.

The tie was originally scheduled to be held on December 6 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. The rescheduling is done in conjunction with the city authorities and administration in view of the Jharkhand state assembly polling on December 7.

The Indian Super League is a football league in India. It is one among the two co-existing premier football leagues in India along with I-League.

The competition is contested by ten teams and is played in a span of six months from October to March. (PTI)