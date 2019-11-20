Tiger Shroff flaunts biceps from Baaghi 3 set

Tiger Shroff is not new to showcasing his well-chis

elled body. The actor in a new photograph is seen

flaunting his big biceps as he shoots for the third installment of Baaghi in Serbia. Tiger took to Instagram where he shared two photographs of himself. In the images, the actor is seen sporting a sleeveless jacket showing off his toned muscles. He captioned the image: “#baaghi3 #actionday2.” The image currently has over 3,01,004 likes on the photo-sharing website. (IANS)