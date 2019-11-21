30 arrested under ME Act in WGH  

TURA: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), West Garo Hills Tura has informed that the Excise Department has conducted raids in the entire District of West Garo Hills and have arrested 30 persons including 7 unclaimed cases under Section 53 (1)(a) of the ME Act during the months of September and October, 2019.

During the raids, a total of 37 cases were detected with seizure amounting to approximately 204.775 litres of IMFL, 178.6 litres of Beer and 35 litres of ID liquor. In this regard 23 cases were disposed off and a fine amounting to Rs. 45,700/- was realized, a release informed.