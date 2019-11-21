GSU seeks relocation of proposed MCH from Mahendraganj  

TURA: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU) from Ampati in South West Garo Hills has strongly objected to the setting up of the proposed Maternity and Child Hospital (MCH) at Mahendraganj and urged that the facility is relocated somewhere close to district Headquarters Ampati.

In their complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of the district, the union said that the land selected for the construction of the said hospital in Mahendraganj lies in the flood prone plain belt area which might cause various problems in the future. The union added that the current site is located in the interior of a non-tribal dominated area close to the international border with Bangladesh which may lead to feelings of insecurity among the tribal people.

The union also claimed that the site selected for the construction also violates the rules and regulations of the Medical Department as it is quite some distance away from the Ampati Civil Hospital. Pointing out that the MCH is required for the entire district the union said that it should be set up somewhere where the indigenous people do not feel insecure.

Claiming that land sufficiently big enough for the construction is being offered willingly by locals from a tribal dominated area, the union urged that the construction of the hospital be shifted there from Mahendraganj for the convenience of entire South West Garo Hills District.