Iatyllilang LSK qualify for MSL

JOWAI: Iatyllilang LSKSC, Raliang qualified for MSL – 2019 from Laskein Block Area Sports Association.

The Iatyllilang LSK SC beat Ngaitlang Khliehrangnah SC by 2-0 and both goals were scored by Iaishah-ia-i Dkhar at 63, 77 minit. Iaishah Ia I Dkhar also won top scorer award while the best goalkeeper was given to Teibhami Synnah of Iatyllilang LSKSC, Raliang; Best Discipline Team went to Maitshaphrang SC Kyrwen; Player of the Tournament was awarded to Marco Langstang of Ngaitlang Khliehrangnah SC, Man of the Match was won by Iaishah Ia I Dkhar of Iatyllilang LSKSC, Raliang. The closing ceremony was attended by Local MDC R Syngkon, K Passah, District Sports Officer West Jaintia Hills , H Shangpliang Retd. District Sports Officer West Jaintia Hill, General Secretary WJDSA Lammat O Laloo, General Secretary A.S.D.S.A. (Amlarem) D Tariang.

Bantei Lyngdoh Hon’ble Minister Sports and Youth Affairs came on the second half to honour the prize Distribution ceremony.

On the memorandum submited by the Association, the Minister during his speech promised to provide extension for covered gallery cum dressing room for the Association.