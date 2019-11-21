Developed By: iNFOTYKE

ICAR regional committee meet in Guwahati

By From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: The ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) Research Complex for NEH Region will organise the 24th regional committee meeting for zone-III at the Assam Administrative Staff College here on November 23 and 24, 2019.

Zone-III comprises Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

The objective of the regional committee is to provide a forum to researchers and the state government functionaries to examine the major gaps in current research and training efforts in the farming sector; identify priorities and decide agenda of research and extension education for the coming two years.

ICAR has set up eight regional committees on the basis of agro-climatic regions.

Over 150 delegates from the Northeast, including ministers of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries of the concerned states, are expected to participate in the meeting.

