Meghalaya beat Mizoram

Shillong: Meghalaya rode on a century from Raghav Kapur and four wickets by Anish Charak to defeat Mizoram by 85 runs in the U-23 Men’s One-Day Trophy in Cuttack on Wednesday.

Meghalaya won the toss and chose to bat first, amassing a total of 270/8 in their 50 overs. Two early wickets brought Kapur to the crease early and he added 88 for the third wicket with opener Rohit Rai (41). Following the latter’s dismissal, Kapur put on 97 runs with Gurmehr Chona (52). Kapur was finally dismissed for 128, which he struck at a rapid rate, having faced 135 deliveries, and hit 13 fours and two sixes. Mizoram had a stiff chase to accomplish, but none of their batsmen really got going except for Dha Sikri, who hit 106.