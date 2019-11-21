Toll free helpline number to report child abuse, sexual crimes  

TURA: The Director of Social Welfare, Government of Meghalaya, through a notification, has informed to the public of a Toll Free Number for reporting against child abuse and sexual offenses.

According to the notification, the ‘1098 CHILDLINE’ Number which is accessible from any phone service in India, is a National 24-hour free, phone emergency outreach service for children in need of care and protection. ‘CHILDLINE’ is supported by the Union Ministry of Women & Child Development and links State Governments, NGOs Allied Systems and Corporate Sectors.