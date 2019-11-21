Village without electricity for six months

SHILLONG: MLA Mawphlang S.K. Sunn informed the Director (Distribution) MePDCL, Lumjingshai that the villagers of Nonglwai village have been without electricity for about six months due to the damage of a transformer.

He said that the Dorbar Shnong informed that after a few months without power, they met the SDO in-charge of Area V at 7th mile, Upper Shillong on September 25 and apprised him of the problem. The SDO told the Dorbar that the higher authority were informed about the matter. Sunn said that school students are due to appear for their final examination and non-availability of power will be difficult for them to prepare for the exams. He also said that the Dorbar Shnong informed him of non-posting of lineman in the area for the last 10 years. Sunn questioned as to whether he expects to see an early restoration of power and posting of lineman at the earliest.