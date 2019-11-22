Ampati citizens protest against boulder trucks

TURA: Organizations from South West Garo Hills along with the general public on Friday organized a public meeting at Ampati Government Higher Secondary School Students’ Field in protest against the plying of overloaded boulder trucks through the district’s roads to Bangladesh.

The protest comes in the wake of repeated petitions and memorandums served to the district administration to stop the plying of the trucks, as the activity leads to damage of the district’s roads. The GSU along with other organizations like the AYC and AAYF had earlier submitted a number of memorandums urging the authority to completely stop the supply of stones to Bangladesh. The organizations had also gone to the extent of threatening to stage a night road blockade if its plea was ignored.

Friday’s protest included a procession through the main thoroughfares of Ampati town from the meeting venue in which leaders of organizations along with the general public participated while holding placards as they marched.