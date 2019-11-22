Big B ‘honoured’ on completing his golden jubilee with IFFI’s 50 years

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday inaugurated Dada Saheb Phalke Award retrospective at the International Film Festival of India and exuded joy on turning 50 in the industry at a time when the festival is also in its golden jubilee edition.

“It has been 50 years of my journey in this industry since I started in 1969 and its the 50th edition of IFFI. I compliment the government for organising this,” the actor said during his inaugural speech here.

The Dada Saheb Award retrospective will honour the work of one of the most celebrated stars in the Hindi film industry. Expressing his happiness and gratitude on being rewarded with an award so “prestigious”, Big B said, “I feel deeply humbled and honoured and want to thank the Government of India for this prestigious award.”

With a career spanning over half a century and a number of films in his work credits, Bachchan continued expressing his views of cinema terming it a “universal medium, one that is beyond language and all kinds of other factors that keep coming into our lives.”

IFFI 2019 will showcase over 200 films from 76 countries, which includes 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section. (ANI)