BJP MP raises questions on Residents Act

SHILLONG: BJP’s Rajya Sabha member from Bihar Rakesh Sinha on Thursday raised questions on the Residents Act ordinance of the state government.

Sinha wanted to know whether the ordinance with regard to registration of individuals visiting Meghalaya is a violation of principles of the Right to Freedom of Movement as provided in the Constitution.

Besides, he also questioned whether it is not a hindrance to tourism in the state.

In his written reply, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for DoNER, Jitendra Singh, however, said that no such ordinance has been issued and, therefore, the questions were “not applicable.”

Incidentally, Sinha had, earlier in the Rajya Sabha, raised the issue of including Kongthong, the whistling village, in the intangible cultural heritage list of Unesco.

Later, visiting the village in August this year, he had said it had huge tourism potential, but needed better road communication.

Raj Bhavan clarifies

Meanwhile, the Raj Bhavan on Thursday said that the governor has not received any communication from any organisation on the Residents Act.

The Raj Bhavan was reacting to the news report that Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) had asked the governor to give assent to the ordinance.

CoMSO chairman Robert Kharjahrin on Thursday said the organisation had only spoken through the media asking the governor to expedite his assent to the ordinance lying with him amidst speculation that the governor may send the ordinance to the union home ministry before giving his assent.