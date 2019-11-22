DC’s order on teenage pregnancy

TURA: In view of increase in incidents of teenage pregnancy being reported from the district, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh has issued an order directing all hospitals, PHCs and CHCs including ASHAs to lodge FIR with the police in case of identification of tender age pregnancy after due verification.All the above mentioned authorities and individuals have also been directed to submit a monthly report on FIRs lodged before the 10th of the subsequent month to the office of the District Magistrate.