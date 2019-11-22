Drug peddler arrested after day-long chase

SHILLONG: Police arrested a person and seized around 2 kg of Yaba tablets from his possession near Umshyrpi bridge on Wednesday evening after a day-long chase.

The success was the result of a joint operation by the Intelligence Unit of Assam Rifles and the ANTF team under the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police.

The ANTF team had earlier received a tip-off around 9:30 am informing them that one Pinak Das would hand over a consignment of Yaba tablets in the city.

However, Das kept changing the delivery point from Upper Shillong to Sohra and again back to Shillong. After a day-long chase, Das was finally caught at 5:30 pm near Umshyrpi bridge.

A search of his scooty (ML05L-9706) resulted in the discovery of a plastic bag containing the tablets.

The seizure, made in the presence of an independent witness weighed in at 1.915 kg or 1,915 grams.

East Khasi Hills SP Claudia Lyngwa said that Das is merely a sales agent working under drug lord Bashkembor Nongbet. Nongbet had handed the drugs to him near Shillong Peak.

Unfortunately, Nongbet managed to elude police.

“He is a business partner in a Mawkyrwat-based import-export company and belongs to Sohryngkham. His house was raided later in the night, but his sister didn’t tell the police about his whereabouts,” Lyngwa said.

Lyngwa also expressed her confidence by stating that police will soon catch up with Nongbet.

She also praised the efforts of the entire district force which participated in the operation.

Meanwhile, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, has been registered against both the accused at Lumdiengjri Police Station.