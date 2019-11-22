News Capsule

Birth anniv

A programme observing the 94th birth anniversary of Sathya Sai Baba will be held at Sai Mandir in Laitumkhrah on November 23. The programme is being organised by the Sri Sathya Seva Organisation, Shillong chapter. Sai Mandir also known as Prasanthi Sadhana Nilayam was established as the first Sai Samithi in the North East India back in 1972.

Reunion

The St. Anthony’s School Past Pupil Association (SASPPA) has informed that Anthonians from the 1969 SSLC Batch have been invited to attend the golden jubilee get-together at the school conference hall on November 25. The programme will begin at 10:30am. Interested parties can also call 8575136908 or 7629890463 for more information.